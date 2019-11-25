Rajasthan: Kashmiri students beaten in Mewar University, 4 arrested

Kashmiri students beaten in Mewar University, 4 arrested

The Rajasthan police have arrested four students for attacking four Kashmiri students in Rajasthan's Mewar university after an altercation broke out in the college campus on November 22, said police officials on Monday.

According to L.R. Vishnoi, Station House Officer (SHO), Gangraar police station: "An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by Isfaq Ahmad Qureshi, a student from Kashmir. Also, we have arrested four students under section 151 or CrPC for attacking their fellow students."

Vishnoi informed IANS that the students from Bihar and Kashmir were studying in the same college, however, their classes were different.

As per the police, the Kashmiri students were issued gate pass for going out of the campus while students from Bihar were not given the pass. The Bihari students raised the issue with the watchman.

The Kashmiri students objected to their names being 'unnecessarily dragged' in the tussle asking the other group to stop quoting their names as it was matter between the Bihari students and college authorities, said Vishnoi.

The Bihari students got infuriated at this and attacked them. Four Kashmiri students were injured and rushed to hospital. However, they were released the same day from the hospital.

The situation presently was normal and both the groups have settled the matter, confirmed police officials.

ALSO READ: Protect our land, Kashmiri migrants urge government