Image Source : PTI Noida: Two booked for threatening UP government officials

Two persons have been booked for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh government officials who had objected to illegal construction of farmhouses along the Yamuna floodplains here, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered at the Expressway police station on a complaint lodged by two irrigation department officials, they said.

The incident took place when the officials had gone for an inspection at Nagla Nagli village on September 11, the police said.

"The irrigation department officials had objected to illegal construction of farmhouses along the Yamuna floodplains in line with the NGT and UP government orders which ban construction in the flood-prone area," Station House Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

"The officials got the work stopped. When they were leaving, they were intercepted by the accused, Nitin Tyagi and Saurabh Tyagi, who were in an SUV.

Saurabh and Nitin abused the two government officials and threatened to kill them if they returned to the area," he said.

The accused later threatened them over phone as well, he added.

Both the accused work for Dinesh Tyagi and Deepak Tyagi, the developers of the farmhouses in the area, Kumar told PTI.

He said an FIR has been lodged under sections 189 (injury threat to government official), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter government official's work), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused have also been booked under IPC sections 430, 431 and 432 -- all related to diverting river water, causing obstruction to its flow, etc, he said.

"Saurabh Tyagi and Nitin Tyagi were taken into custody on Friday and interrogated. They have confessed to the charges levelled against them. They were released after challans were issued to them," Kumar said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, he said.

Also Read: Money dispute over gay sex led to ISRO scientist's murder

Also Read: Retired cop robbed, killed outside bank in Uttar Pradesh