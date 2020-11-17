Newborn stolen from govt hospital in Indore, police launch probe

Image Source : PTI Newborn stolen from govt hospital in Indore

A newborn baby was stolen from a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday. According to the police statement, a woman, allegedly pretending to be a nurse, stole the baby from her mother and grandmother at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in the city. The incident took place on November 15 and was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the hospital.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendant of Police (SP) Vijay Khatri said, "We have received information about the kidnapping of a one-day-old newborn baby from MY Hospital. A case has been registered. A woman around the age of 23 to 24 years had told the grandmother that the baby's heartbeat is erratic and a check-up was needed."

He said that the grandmother of the baby accompanied the woman for some time, but the accused woman later slipped away on the pretext of check-up.

"The family members then searched the hospital, but could not find the baby. The woman stealing the baby was seen wearing a Kurti and leggings. She was also wearing a facemask due to COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the family could not see her face. The mother and grandmother of the baby thought she was a nurse," Khatri said.

The police said that the investigation in the matter has been taken up and the CCTV footage of the hospital and nearby areas were being checked to track the movement of the woman.

The father of the newborn, Lokesh, is a resident of Pancham.

He said that the incident took place in his absence, after he went home at 4 am on November 15 and came back with some fresh clothes for his hospitalised wife at around 7 am.

"The baby was okay when I left. But when I came back, my mother-in-law was looking all over the place for the baby. When I asked, she told me what happened. We then looked all over the hospital to find the baby," Lokesh Biyani said.

He said that hospital officials have informed him that a girl was caught in the CCTV footage stealing the baby.

However, he alleged negligence on part of the hospital and raised questions as to how the woman was allowed by security guards to leave with the baby.

(With ANI inputs)