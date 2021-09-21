Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Muzaffarpur: Woman kills husband, later dissolves body in chemical causing explosion

In a gut wrenching incident from Muzaffarpur, a woman in Bihar allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her paramour, and then tried to destroy the evidence by dismembering the body and pouring chemicals on it. She was caught when her attempts to tamper evidence caused a chemical explosion, eventually alerting the police about the crime.

According to Times of India, when the police reached the spot, they saw scattered pieces of a dead body inside the flat. The police then sent the body for post-mortem and a forensic team started investigating the matter.

UP's Muzaffarpur bore witness to the incident where 30-year-old Rakesh was allegedly murdered by his wife Radha. The wife's paramour Subhash, her sister Krishna and her husband helped her commit the crime.

To get rid of the dead body, Subhash allegedly cut the body into several pieces. Afterwards, Subhash and Radha tried to use chemical to smelt the corpse inside a rented flat. The use of chemicals caused an explosion, after which the local residents informed the police.

Sikandarpur Police reached the spot after the local residents alerted them about the chemical blast.