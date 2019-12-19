Mumbai: Students of posh school plan rape of female classmates over WhatsApp; suspended

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Mumbai: Posh school students plan rape of female classmates over WhatsApp; suspended

In a horrifying incident, 14-year-old students of top-ranked IB school in Mumbai allegedly made violent and sexually explicit comments on their female classmates on WhatsApp chat. The "top-ranked IB [International Board] school" has suspended eight of its students for the horrific content of their WhatsApp chats, according to Mumbai daily reports.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the horrific incident came to light when the parents of two girls got their hands on the conversation and reported it to school authorities. In fact, the reports also state that some of the girl students had stopped attending school saying they were too scared.

The Whatsapp chat transcription accounts run over almost a hundred pages. The chat includes words like ‘rape’ and ‘gang bang’ in a conversation about their female classmates or lines like, "I'll destroy that little b***h," "Didn't rape."

The suspended students also body-shamed their female classmates and used homophobic slurs for them as gays and lesbians.

According to the chat transcripts obtained by the Mumbai Mirror, the eight suspended boys discuss their preferences from their female classmates for 'one night', although, the conversation revolves mainly around two girl classmates.

The group in their Whatsapp chat also often uses the word ‘thrash’ to refer to girls. The conversations among the boys are extremely violent as the chat reads, “I’ll destroy that little bi**h” and “should I go full-on and kill her existence,” says report.

Also, the word ‘rape’ has also been used by the students multiple times in statements such as “He gets raped by his dad” and “Didn’t rape (xxx).”

The chats were posted by one of the parents on a parents’ WhatsApp group at first and have now leaked outside the school as well.

“We must trust the school will take care of it. There is no need to go beyond the school to take care of the situation.” Another parent said: “It is shocking as some of the boys were in leadership positions. I think what the children need is serious counselling," the parents of the student told Mirror on condition of anonymity.

