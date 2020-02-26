Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Missing 25-year-old found hanging inside toilet in UP's Banda

Missing 25-year-old found hanging inside toilet in UP's Banda

  A 25-year-old missing man was found hanging in a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

PTI PTI
Banda Published on: February 26, 2020 11:36 IST
Missing 25-year-old found hanging inside toilet in UP's Banda
Image Source : FILE

 Missing 25-year-old found hanging inside toilet in UP's Banda

(representative photo)

A 25-year-old missing man was found hanging in a toilet in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday. Sunil Nishad's body was found on Tuesday evening in Gadaria village in Jaspura area of the district, Banda Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meeena said.

The victim's wife has alleged that four persons from the same village killed him and then hung him in the toilet. Based on her complaint, the four persons have been detained and an investigation is on, the SP said. 

Also Read | Delhi Violence: Liquor shops in various sectors of Noida to remain closed today

 

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah to brief Union Cabinet on Delhi violence

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News