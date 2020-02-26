Delhi Violence: Liquor shops in various sectors of Noida to remain closed today

Image Source : ANI Delhi Violence: Liquor shops in Noida Sectors 20, 24 and 39 to remain closed today

All liquor shops in Noida will remain close on Wednesday, February 26 amid violence in the national capital which has already claimed 18 lives. The District Administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has ordered all wine and liquor shops within three kilometres distance from national capital to remain closed on Wednesday.

"In view of violence in Delhi, all liquor shops will remain closed in sector 20, 24 and 39 of Gautam Budh Nagar," BN singh, the District Magistrate, said.

The order by the DM also said, "All wine shops, model shops, country-made liquor shops, wholesale licensed liquor shops and cannabis shops with three kilometres distance from Delhi border will remain closed."

The death toll in the violence that spiraled on Monday and has since intensified stands at 20. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his concern over the situation and asked for the Indian Army to be deployed to bring the situation under control.