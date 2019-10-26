Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
Minor girl raped in Fatehpur district

An FIR was lodged on Friday evening and the accused arrested, the CO said, adding that Arun has confessed to his crime.

Banda Published on: October 26, 2019 14:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

A girl was allegedly raped while returning from a Ram Lila performance in the neighbouring Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old girl was returning after watching a Ram Lila performance along with her younger brother at Khaga township late on Thursday night, they said.

A youth, identified as Arun (21), assaulted the victim's brother and then took her to a secluded spot where he allegedly raped her, Circle Officer (CO) Anshuman Misra said.

After returning home, the girl told her relatives about the incident.

An FIR was lodged on Friday evening and the accused arrested, the CO said, adding that Arun has confessed to his crime.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the CO added.

