Tamil Nadu: Jewellery worth crores robbed as masked men drill hole, enter store

Jewellery worth crores of rupees was robbed off from a showroom in Tamil Nadu. The incident was reported from Tiruchirappalli, where two men, wearing tiger and bull masks entered into the Lalithaa jewellery showroom by drilling a side wall Tuesday night. According to the police, the robbers sprinkled chilli powder all over the floor to confuse the police dogs.

The robbers stole nearly 800 jewels weighing about 30 kg. The stolen jewels are said to be worth Rs. 13 crore.

The robbers gained access and reportedly spent nearly 90 minutes inside the store despite six night watchmen guarding the showroom.

"As many as 800 gold and platinum ornaments have been burgled," Kiran Kumar, one of the owners of the shop, said.

The robbery was discovered by the employees when they opened the showroom next morning.

According to the CCTV footage, two masked men were seen entering the showroom through a drilled hole and taking their time stealing the jewellery. Police suspect they had an accomplice who waited outside the shop to collect the booty.

