Image Source : FILE Newborn found abandoned in forested area in UP

An abandoned baby girl wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a forested area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday.

Some people passing through the area, near Banat town under Babri police station limits, found the newborn after they heard her cries.

The police reached the spot and took the child to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

He said apparently the baby was abandoned by her parents and a search for them is on. In another incident on Friday, a newborn girl was found in a forested area near Jalalabad town in Shamli, Station House Officer Sandeep Balyan said.

He said the child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. An investigation in the matter was underway.

ALSO READ | 8 newborn babies killed in fire in Algerian maternity hospital

ALSO READ | Gujarat: 7 newborns shifted after fire in Rajpipla hospital ward