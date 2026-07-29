Ramayana Part 1 trailer arrives in a few hours; know the exact India release time here

New Delhi:

The wait for Ramayana Part 1 trailer is almost over. After postponing the trailer launch from July 24, the makers have finally announced that it will be unveiled worldwide on July 30. The makers have also revealed the exact release time for the trailer.

Ahead of its public release, the trailer has already been screened at special preview events for select members of the media in Delhi and invited guests in San Diego.

What time can you watch the trailer of Ramayana Part 1?

Producer Namit Malhotra, on July 28, shared the announcement on social media along with an official statement. The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 will release on Brahma Muhurat on July 30, at 4.15 am IST.

The note read: "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer. On: 30th July 2026 (Thursday) At: 4:15 AM IST Worldwide (sic)." Take a look:

Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday trailers to play before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Audiences watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on July 30 will get an added surprise. The theatrical trailers of Ramayana Part 1 and Avengers: Doomsday will be screened before the Marvel film in cinemas across India, giving moviegoers an early look at two of the most anticipated releases.

Revisiting Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Lord Rama

In April, the makers of Ramayana had dropped Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Lord Rama. It had drawn mixed responses from viewers.

Soon after, producer Namit Malhotra also responded to the overwhelming reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Lord Rama. Sharing a note on Instagram, he thanked fans for their love and promised that the team is working hard to do justice to the epic.

He wrote: "The response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Ramayana continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care. The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department."

He added, "We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds. This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud, is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning…we are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history."

Presented by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The film is slated for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is already in production and is expected to arrive on Diwali 2027.

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