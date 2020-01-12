Image Source : PTI Man held for raping woman, her niece

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and making pregnant a 17-year-old girl by threatening to make viral her aunt's sex video with him, Mumbai Police said. The accused, Azmal Lashkar alias Ashish Dubey, had allegedly raped the 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage and filmed the act without her knowledge, a Bangur Police station official said.

According to the police, the accused got acquainted with the woman and her niece at a party by posing himself as Ashish Dubey.

The official said Laskhar hails from Assam but has been staying in Mumbai these days. He was arrested from suburban Khar.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by parents of the teenager.

