19-year-old girl's rape and murder in Gujarat triggers protest

A 19-year-old Dalit girl's gangrape and murder has led to protest near the civil hospital in Ahmedabad where the relatives and community members of the victim were demanding a probe. On January 5, a Dalit girl's body was found hanging from a banyan tree in Gujarat's Saira village of Modasa in Aravalli district. The family of the girl initially refused to accept her body until the culprits were arrested. News reports on Friday claimed that the family has finally accepted the body and last rites were being arranged after the administration assured thorough probe.

Gujarat police has also suspended few officials who according to reports had allegedly denied to file the case.

According to the girl's family, she went missing on January 1 after she had gone with her sister to Modasa. They first approached the police on the same day but the police refused to register an FIR.

Meanwhile, her sister revealed that a man named Bimal Bharwad kidnapped her. However, Bharwad claimed that the car in which the victim was kidnapped was taken by three of his friends, Jigar, Satish Bharwad, and Darshan Bharwad.

On January 3, a police official told the girl's family that she has married a man of another community and would return soon. The next day, he said asked the family to approach Sabalpur police station as he didn't have any jurisdiction in the matter.

On January 5, a priest from the village found the body of the victim hanging at the village outskirts from a banyan tree. The victim's grandfather identified her and registered an FIR against four accused. The girl's body was brought to Ahmedabad civil hospital for postmortem, which her family refused to accept until their demands are fulfilled.

