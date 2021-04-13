Tuesday, April 13, 2021
     
Man ends life as police asks for bribe to trace abducted daughter in UP's Bareilly

His family members alleged that he was upset as Ramnagar police outpost in-charge, demanded money from him for finding his 22-year-old daughter who was abducted recently.

Bareilly Published on: April 13, 2021 7:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Man ends life in UP's Bareilly. 

A man, who was allegedly upset after a police official demanded Rs 1 lakh from him to find his missing daughter, hanged himself to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Monday. The victim, Shishupal (45), committed suicide in Mau Chandpur village, they said.

His family members alleged that he was upset as Ramnagar police outpost in-charge, Ram Ratan Singh demanded money from him for finding his 22-year-old daughter who was abducted recently.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the sub-inspector has been removed from the outpost and charges of demanding money is being probed.

An First information report (FIR) on the abduction was registered at the Aonla Police Station on April 9.

In the FIR, Shishupal had alleged that Banti, Mukesh and Dinesh abducted his daughter on a bike.

Meanwhile, Singh reached the spot after hearing about Shishupal’s death. He found the suicide note and tore it and put it inside his pocket.

Later, villagers caught hold of the policeman and handed him over to the police.

Also Read: Day after promulgating 'Love Jihad' ordinance, Bareilly man booked for forcible conversion

