Man booked for divorcing wife by pronouncing triple talaq in Delhi

A man has been booked for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, police said on Tuesday. Police registered a case on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the woman. In her complaint, the woman said she got married to Shujauddin on November 20, 2017.

She used to live with her husband and in-laws at Sahibabad. Soon after marriage, her husband started ill-treating her and physical assaulting her, the FIR stated.

On September 5, her husband visited her parents at Sadiq Nagar and picked up a fight with her and assaulted her before giving triple talaq, she alleged.

Police said they have registered a case and investigating is underway.

The practice of triple talaq has been made illegal in India.

