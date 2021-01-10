Maharashtra: Woman found dead in private office, murder case registered

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Woman found dead in private office

A 57-year-old womanhas been found dead in the office of a private company where she worked in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. The woman, who worked as a secretary at the investment company in Palghar town, did not return home after workon Saturday, following which her family members tried calling on her phone.

After failing to get any response, they called a woman shopkeeper of an outlet located opposite the company's office to find out if she was still working.

When the shopkeeper went to the firm's office, she found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted her family and police, Palghar police station's senior inspector Dashrath Patil said.

The body had some injuries, the official said.

The killer and the motive behind the crime were yet to be found out, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and a probe into it was underway, he said.

