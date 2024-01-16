Man threatens partner to circulate private photos, later strangles her to death in Navi Mumbai, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his partner to death after a heated argument at a lodge in Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe area, an official said on Tuesday (January 16). The accused was identified as Soheb Kalam Sheikh who resides in Saki Naka in Mumbai. The woman’s body was found at a lodge in the Turbhe area on January 9.

The police said that the man had threatened the woman to circulate her private photos to her relatives and also did it to her mother and sister.

"In the preliminary investigation, the police found that the victim and the accused were in a relationship. Sheikh wanted to marry her and put pressure on her. He threatened the woman that he would circulate her private photos to her relatives. Recently, he even sent some photos to her mother and sister, and blackmailed her," the police official said.

Woman strangled to death

On January 8, Sheikh and the woman went to a lodge where they indulged in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death and fled from the spot, the police said.

As soon as the Navi Mumbai Police got the information about the presence of a body in the lodge, it launched a probe.

Based on the intelligence inputs, they arrested Sheikh and lodged a case against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).

The police presented him in a local court, which remanded him in police custody for a week.

(With PTI inputs)

