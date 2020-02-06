Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA MP: 35-year-old Man lynched on child-lifting rumours in Indore's Dhar, 6 injured

Unsuspecting villagers were tricked into lynching a 35-year-old man and grievously injuring his six friends in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, about 60 kms from Indore. The incident happened on Wednesday in Baroli village.

According to the police, Vinod Mukati had hired some labourers from Baroli for some work at Indore. The labourers, who were paid an advance of Rs 50,000 each, arrived at Indore, but returned without starting the work.

Dhar district Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said that Mukati along with his friend Ganesh Patel and five others travelled to Baroli in two cars to recover the money from the labourers.

However, to avoid returning the money the labourers hatched a plot and spread a rumour about the visitors being child lifters.

The villagers armed with sticks and stones attacked Ganesh and his friends leaving Ganesh dead and others injured. They were all rushed to Indore for treatment. Villagers stoned the victims, set one of their cars on fire and damaged another one, the SP said.

A case has been registered against more than 12 unidentified persons, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.