Madhya Pradesh: 2 Dalit kids lynched for defecating in public

The incident took place in Bhavkedhi village in the morning, Sirsod police station's inspector R S Dhakad said.

Shivpuri Published on: September 25, 2019 12:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

 Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by some people for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhavkedhi village in the morning, Sirsod police station's inspector R S Dhakad said.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, hesaid.

Efforts were on to arrest the culprits, he said. 

