Hyderabad: Unable to pay debts, man feeds poison to wife, children; hangs self at hotel room

The incident was reported from Nizamabad town on Sunday

The deceased had a real estate business in the Madhapur and Kondapur areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family allegedly committed suicide at a hotel room in Hyderabad. The incident was reported from Nizamabad town on Sunday, a police official said.

As per the police, the head of the family Suryaprakash (37) fed poison to his wife Akshaya and daughter Pratusha (13) and son Advaith (10) and later hanged himself.

Commenting on the incident, Nizamabad Additional Superintendent of Police said the deceased had a real estate business in the Madhapur and Kondapur areas of Hyderabad and was encountering losses in his business.

The deceased also borrowed money from his three business partners, however, he was unable to return the money.

The deceased along with his wife and two children took a room in the hotel of Nizamabad. He fed poison to his wife and children, and then he hanged himself.

The police recovered a suicide note that stated that his business partners are threatening him and forcing him to return the amount, he took from them.

A case under section 306 has been registered and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

