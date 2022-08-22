Maharashtra: Man wakes up wife, drags her to edge of platform, pushes her in front of moving train

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The accused was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan. Hunt is on to nab him.

Maharashtra news: A man in his 30s killed his wife by pushing her in front of a train on Monday. The incident took place at Vasai Road railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district. As per CCTV footage, the incident took place around 4.10 am, when the man woke up his wife, dragged her to the edge of the platform and pushed her onto the tracks, said officials.

The victim was sleeping with two of her children on Platform No 5, when her husband woke her up and killed her by pushing her in front of the Awadh Express, said Bhajirao Mahajan, the assistant commissioner of Police Railways. The victim was badly mutilated and died on the spot, he said.

The CCTV footage shows the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform, the official said. The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan, and was seen at both these railway stations, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.

According to the police, the couple was earlier seen quarreling and then sleeping on the platform with their children. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said. A video of the horrifying incident has gone viral on social media, it was stated.

