Husband opens fire at wife’s lover, critically injures him in Assam

Crime news: The husband of a woman shot at a man who allegedly had an extramarital affair with his wife in Assam’s Guwahati, a senior police official said. The man was critically injured in the incident that took place at Borbari locality in the heart of the city. According to Guwahati Police Deputy Commissioner (East) Mrinal Deka, the victim and the attacker were known to each other, and they had argued before the incident.

"The victim had an illicit relationship with the wife of the accused, who somehow managed to procure a handgun. Late in the afternoon today, the accused shot the victim in the neck," he said.

The victim who was critically injured was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he underwent treatment, the official said.

“We have arrested the attacker and seized the weapon. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

