Thane: Elderly woman hangs self over alleged mental harassment by daughter-in-law and son

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in Maharashtra's Thane city due to mental harassment by her daughter-in-law and son.

A police official on Tuesday said a 61-year-old woman allegedly ended her life leaving her purported suicide note mentioning mental harassment by her daughter-in-law and son as the reason behind her extreme step.

The woman died on March 2, following which the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against her daughter-in-law and son.

The complaint in this connection was lodged by the victim's daughter, according to senior inspector of Naupada police station Abhay Mahajan.

"The victim, identified as Sushma Vilas Khairnar, left a 12-page suicide note that the police recovered from her residence, where she lived with her son Rahul and daughter-in-law Gauri," the official said.

The accused duo got married in 2014 and the victim resided with them, he said.

"As per her note and the complaint, the relationship between the accused and the woman was strained. Her daughter-in-law and son had barred the woman from moving freely in the house, among other things. One day, the couple even asked her to leave the house and start living in a senior citizen's home," he said.

The woman used to tell her ordeal to her daughter who lived somewhere else.

On Mach 2, she again called her and urged her to rescue her from the couple's clutches, saying she faced a threat to life.

Her daughter assured that she would meet her the next day. However, the victim hanged herself from the ceiling soon after that, the police said.

The woman was later taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, the police said.

