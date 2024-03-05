'Relocate to safe areas within Israel': India issues advisory after Kerala man killed in Israel-Hamas War

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi: Amid the prevailing situation in the war-torn Gaza, India, on Tuesday, issued a fresh advisory for its nationals living in Israel wherein it appealed to "relocate to safer areas" within the country. Additionally, it issued multiple contact details of the embassy and other officials which could assist the Indians in case of any emergency in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The contact number and email address are +972-35226748 and consl.telaviv@mea.gov.in respectively.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy said in a post on microblogging site X.

Kerala man killed

The advisory came against the backdrop of an Indian national from Kerala killed and two others injured following an attack from an anti-tank missile. According to officials, the missiles were fired from Lebanon and hit an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Pat Nibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala. Nibin, 31, is survived by his wife who is seven months pregnant, and a five-year-old daughter, the deceased's father, Antony Maxwell, told ANI.

The Israeli Embassy in India expressed deep shock and sadness while confirming that one Indian national was killed and two others also from India were injured in a terror attack by Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon in Northern Israel on Monday.

"Deeply shocked"

In its statement, the Israeli Embassy in India said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured.

"Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," it added.

Also Read: Kerala man killed, two others injured in missile attack from Lebanon on Israel