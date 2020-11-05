Couple found murdered inside Greater Noida flat; police rule out robbery attempt

Image Source : PTI Couple found murdered inside Greater Noida flat

In a shocking incident, a couple was found murdered inside their apartment in Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to the police, the man was a grocery shop owner by profession and their bodies were found in a pool of blood on their ninth-floor flat in Cherry County society, under Bisrakh police station area. Commenting on the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar said the deceased couple Vinay Gupta and Neha Gupta had moved to this flat a few months ago because they had a grocery store there.

The police are now suspecting someone known to the family behind the killing, Kumar told reporters, adding a case has been lodged and investigations are underway to find out the killers.

“The couple was found dead inside their ninth-floor apartment in the morning. Officials from the local police station, special operations group, forensic and surveillance departments are inspecting the site. Dog squads have also been pressed into service,” the officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears that someone known to the couple has killed them using some heavy object from within their house. It does not appear to be a case of a robbery attempt, as there is no sign of forced entry into the house, neither was any item found misplaced or scattered,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, several media reports have also said the accused, identified as Aman, stayed inside the flat for nearly 15 minutes after committing the crime.

According to a report with Jagran, the accused was spotted in a blue-coloured shirt. The police have recovered a shoe from the incident spot and the accused has also been captured in a CCTV camera, sources associated with the report claimed.

Aman used to assist deceased Vinay Gupta and had planned his murder following an argument with Gupta at the shop, it stated.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage