Gonda priest shot over land dispute; 2 arrested

A priest in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was shot at late last night, following which he was rushed to hospital. Samrat Das serves as a 'pujari' at the Ram Janki temple. According to police, the miscreants fired upon the priest over an old land dispute matter.

The pujari was referred to a hospital in Lucknow. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Two people have been arrested by the police. An FIR has been registered against four people.

In another incident, a temple priest was recently burnt alive allegedly by land grabbers in Rajasthan's Karauli district. Babu Lal Vaishnav was caught by five people, who wanted to encroach on temple land, near an agriculture farm in Bukna village on Wednesday and set on fire after pouring petrol on him, according to police.

He was admitted in a critical condition to the SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

The victim's family has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job for one of its members and early arrest of the accused.

