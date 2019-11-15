Image Source : PTI Four arrested for robbing man of Rs 2,90,000 in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

Four men were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of Rs 2.9 lakh at southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, police said on Thursday. Surender Agarwal, a wholesale dealer and owner of a grocery shop in Nagli Razapur area, was stopped by three men while he was returning home on a scooter on November 8, they said. One of the three men hit Agarwal with a lathi and ran away with his bag which had cash worth Rs 2,90,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Agarwal was rushed to a nearby hospital by a few locals.

After getting information about the incident, police recorded Agarwal's statement and launched a probe into the matter, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the Nizamuddin railway station and arrested the three men and their accomplice, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Amarjeet Singh (25), Kuber Verma (29), Pawan Kumar (29), all three residents of Delhi's Nagli Razapur area, and Mohit Singh (24), a resident of Sarai kale Khan.

"During interrogation, they confessed that they had committed robbery. Amarjeet, Kuber and Pawan resided near Surender's shop. They all were unemployed and needed money for their expenditures. They found that Agarwal returns home on late hours with cash in his bag, so the accused conspired to rob him," Biswal added.

Police have recovered cash worth Rs 1,90,800, one mobile phone purchased with the robbed money, lathi used in the commission of crime and a scooter, the DCP said.

