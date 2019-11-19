Family arrested for killing son who raped his mother, sister and sister-in-law

The man raped his mother, sister and sister-in-law repeatedly when drunk

In a disturbing case has come to light. Police in Madhya Pradesh arrested four members of a family including father who are accused of killing their son. The family members told police that the son raped his mother, sister and sister-in-law repeatedly under influence of alcohol. The incidents are from Datia in Madhya Pradesh. The body of the son was recovered on November 12 and as the police traced the identity of the man to the family, the details emerged.

The family told the police that the alleged rapist subjected them to intense mental agony due to his sexual assaults on family members. He came home in a drunk state on the night of November 11. He then sexually assaulted his sister-in-law. This was not the first time of such a sexual assault on her. The incident proved to be the last straw for the family and family members attacked the man to prevent him sexually assaulting his sister and law. The family members pinned him down and choked him to death.

Sub-Divisional officer of Datia told the media about the case.

The family members have been presented before the magistrate and the man's father has confessed to have killed his son.