Domestic help held hostage in Noida society, woman booked after video of ‘dragging’ goes viral | WATCH

Noida society once again hit headlines for the wrong reason. This time a woman’s video surfaced in which she is seen dragging her domestic help out of a lift at Cleo County society. As soon the video came out, the 20-year-old domestic help’s father lodged a complaint on Tuesday. Later, she was rescued from the apartment in a posh society where she was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by her employer for nearly two months, police said.

The employer, Shefali Koul, an advocate, lives in Cleo County society in Sector 121 and has been booked under sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

According to the help's father, who lodged the complaint with the Phase 3 police station, his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul which ended on October 31.

"After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not let her go.

She held my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her," the complainant alleged.

On Tuesday, the woman was trying to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment using a rope when someone informed the police, he said.

"My daughter was then brought to the local police station," the father said.

A CCTV footage of an elevator in the society also surfaced on Tuesday, purportedly showing Koul dragging the domestic help out of the lift. The video is stated to be from a fortnight ago.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, "An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station. Evidence is being collected and further legal action would be taken accordingly.

