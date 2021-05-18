Image Source : PTI Delhi woman, seeking 6 doses of Remdesivir, duped of Rs 49K

Black marketing of Remdesivir continues in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with one more person here being cheated off over Rs 49,000 while trying to procure the drug for her ailing mother. Amrita Mallick, a resident of Greater Kailash-1, stated that her mother was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, and six doses of Remdesivir injection were prescribed by the doctor.

The Remdesivir vial was out of stock, so Mallick was searching for it everywhere that is when she was taken advantage of. She transferred the amount to a person who assured her on phone to provide six doses of the medicine prescribed by the doctor -- but received nothing in return.

Mallick had come across a mobile number on WhatsApp promising help.

She called on the number and transferred Rs 49,200 in the bank account of the person -- after that the phone was switched off.

The victim then lodged a First Information Report at Greater Kailash police station on May 6.

Analysing details, one suspicious person of west Delhi's Najafgarh was zeroed in on.

A police team under the overall supervision of Assistant Commission of Police C.R. Park Lakshay Pandey was constituted comprising Sub Inspector Laxman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Atar Singh, Head Constable Lekhraj, Constables Abhay and Sandeep led by Inspector Ritesh Kumar from Greater Kailash police station started the probe.

The team raided the Najafgarh address and found a clue regarding the culprit, said the police.

Raid was conducted at Chajupuram village in Haryana's Mahendergarh and one Sachin Yadav was arrested after interrogation.

Yadav, a resident of Chajupuram, had two mobile phones, which he used to swindle the woman among others. Rs 59,855 was recovered from him, said the police.

During interrogation, Yadav disclosed that he circulated messages in various social media platforms wherein the availability of Remdesivir injection was displayed and his mobile numbers were also sent.

"After disseminating the mobile number, Sachin Yadav started getting calls regarding remdesivir vials. He got money transferred into his account on the pretext of providing remdesivir vials. He has cheated several persons who approached him for Remdesivir injection," said the police.

During investigation it was revealed that he had duped nine people among which another case at C.R. Park police station was registered.

"Further investigation is being done to ascertain the details of other victims. The accused was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday."