Delhi: Unmarried girl throws baby from washroom window after giving birth

The Delhi police have booked an unmarried girl for allegedly throwing a newborn from the washroom window after giving him birth. The incident, which happened in the Kondli area of Delhi, has been confirmed by the police on Monday. The woman has also been sent for a medical examination. The woman was residing in Jai Ambey Apartments in East Delhi's Kondli.

Residents of the building found the baby and interrogated her. They also entered the girl's apartment and found blood traces in the dustbin upon inspection. They immediately informed the police about the matter.

The police confirmed that the girl was unmarried and apprehended social stigma. They also confirmed that she tried to get rid of the baby. A case has been filed against the woman.

Shocking incidents across Delhi

Earlier today, a seven months pregnant woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Delhi's Bawana area. The woman is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital while her husband has also suffered minor burn injuries. Curiously, the woman has told the police that a young boy threw paint thinner into the bonfire she was sitting close to after which she suffered burn injuries. However, the woman's brother alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.