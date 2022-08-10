Delhi: 21-year-old stabbed to death by five minors in Mayur Vihar area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Five minors stab 21-year-old to death in Delhi

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by five minors in Delhi on Monday. The incident was reported from Mayur Vihar area of the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tushar.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident was a result of an argument.

Three of the accused have been apprehended by police officials.

Mayur Vihar Police Station received a call about the reported stabbing at 16 Block Trilokpuri. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured had already been shifted to LBS Hospital.

However, at LBS Hospital, it was revealed that the victim was declared brought dead.

"The dead body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary," said police.

A case under Section 302 and 34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, on the basis of examination of eye witnesses and analysis of CCTV footages, five persons, who all are minors have been identified and three of them have been apprehended.

"Initial examination has revealed that both - the victims and assailants were known to each other. Yesterday they had an altercation over some issue and during the altercation, they stabbed the victim," police added.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

