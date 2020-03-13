Delhi man succumbs to injuries after argument over ice-cream in Rohini, four held

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Delhi man dies after an argument with a group over ice cream in Rohini

A minor altercation between two groups claimed life of a person after the argument over an ice-cream issue turned out into an ugly fight. The incident took place on March 12 around 12:45 am near Mother Divine School in Rohini Sector 3. According to police, cops received a PCR call regarding the dumping of an injured near the school in Sector 3 following which an investigation was lodged.

The deceased, identified as Amit Sharma, was admitted to BSA hospital but succumbed to injuries. As per an eyewitness account, Rahul (brother-in-law of the deceased) informed police that they had a minor altercation with four bike-borne boys on the issue of purchasing ice-cream near D-6, Sector-6, Rohini. Thereafter, while they were going towards Avantika Chowk, they were intercepted by the accused persons in front of Mother Divine School and attacked with sticks resulting in the fatal blow on the head of the deceased.

During the investigation, the cops found out that the four guys were having a party after one of them identified as Lakshay had qualified the MBBS exam. The party was also joined by their friends including Dhiraj and Chotu Avinash.

The four men later decided to have ice cream when they came across the other group with whom they indulged in an altercation. All of them were offered an ice-cream by Karan for free in the wake of good news of Lakshay clearing the MBBS exam.

However, the offer for free ice-cream did not go down well with the complainant group and an argument ensued.

Thereafter, the assailant group left the spot but returned again to intercept and accost the complaint group. They finally caught up with them near Divine School in Sector 3 Rohini. During the assault, Amit was fatally injured.

A case under IPC section 302/34 has been registered and further investigation is underway.