Delhi: Gogi gang's notorious member held in encounter

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a notorious member of Jitender Gogi's gang in an encounter on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Bhagwan Singh alias Mukesh (32), was wanted in a sensational abduction and killing of a man in Shahbad Dairy.

A senior Delhi Police official said there was an input that Bhagwan Singh regularly visits the area of Outer North Delhi to commit some heinous crime.

Working on the input, sources were deputed and surveillance mounted on the movements of the said fugitive and his associates, the official said.

The police received specific information that accused Bhagwan Singh would come on Khatta road from Swaroop Nagar side on a motorcycle on the intervening night of August 1-2 to meet his associate near Bhalswa Landfill. Subsequently, a trap was laid by the police and the accused was spotted at 12.10 a.m.

"He was signalled to stop but he tried to escape and was surrounded by the police team. The accused was asked to surrender but he whipped out a pistol and fired towards the police team," the official said.

The police also retaliated and fired two shots, of which one hit the accused's left leg. "He was immediately rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital," the official said.

The official said that Bhagwan Singh was previously involved in more than seven criminal cases, including two of murder, two of attempt to murder, two of attack on police, others of assault, hurt, intimidation, riots, theft, arms act etc in Delhi.

"Bhagwan Singh is also convicted in a murder case. When Bhagwan Singh was lodged in jail, he came into contact with members of Gogi gang and started working with them," the official added.

