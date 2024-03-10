Delhi: Father-son duo stabbed to death after fight with neighbours in Malviya Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Two persons - a father and a son - were stabbed to death after a fight between the deceased and their neighbours near Kumhar Chowk Chirag, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi on Sunday night.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar Police Station at around 8 pm regarding a stabbing near Kumhar Chowk Chirag.

"On reaching the spot, we came to know that one Jai Bhagwan aged 55-year and his 22-year son named Saurabh were shifted to hospital where both were declared brought dead," said the police officials.

On enquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel between the deceased and neighbours took a fatal turn, they added.

The deceased Jai Bhagwan had a criminal record. He had been involved in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, snatching Arms Act & etc.

A further investigation is underway to probe the matter and nab the accused, the officials said.

