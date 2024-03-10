Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
  4. Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Speaking after joining the CM's faction, Waikar claimed he had worked in the Shiv Sena for 50 years and had switched sides for the development of his constituency, which needs roads and water supply and where many works had been held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: March 10, 2024 22:12 IST
MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shinde's camp
Image Source : ANI MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shinde's camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Waikar is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged misuse of a civic plot to build a luxury hotel.

Waikar, an MLA from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, is a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray. He was present in a meeting with Thackeray in the Mumbai North West parliamentary seat a day earlier.

He switched to Shinde's Sena in the presence of Mahrashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 'Varsha', the official residence of the CM in Malabar Hill.

Waikar is a former standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a four-time corporator and has been MLA from Jogeshwari for four terms.

He is being probed by the ED in a case registered for allegedly misleading the BMC and obtaining permission fraudulently between January and July 2021 to construct a luxury hotel on a plot along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road earmarked for sports and entertainment purposes.

As per the FIR, the plot was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation but they allegedly used it for commercial purposes to earn several crore rupees.

"Shinde is taking quick decisions on development works. If these works are not completed, I cannot face my people," Waikar said after switching sides.

Waikar joined the Shiv Sena which is inspired by the ideals of late Bal Thackeray, the CM said.

(With agency inputs)

