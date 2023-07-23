Delhi: Custodial death at Subhash Place Police Station, departmental inquiry ordered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A probe is ordered into the case

A custodial death was reported at Subhash Place Police Station, Northwest District, Delhi on Sunday. According to police officials, he died at around 6.30 am. The deceased, 36-year-old Sheikh Sahadat, s/o Sheikh Rekhu Rehman resident of H block, Jahangirpuri, was taken to hospital after a police personnel on duty at police station noticed heavy breathing by Shadat.

He informed the duty officer and the accused was rushed for medical examination to BSA Hospital immediately. He was admitted at the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

As per procedure enquiry is being conducted, they said.

The deceased along with 4 other people were apprehended in case vide FIR No. 552/23 u/s 25/35/54/59 Arms Act at Subhash Place police station on July 21.

The deceased had more than 18 previous criminal involvements, the police official said.

Earlier, they were produced before the court and Shadat was given police remand for one day for further investigation of the case whereas the others were sent to judicial custody.