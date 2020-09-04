Friday, September 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi couple harassed, threatened by drunk men in Paschim Vihar; accused arrested after video goes viral

Delhi couple harassed, threatened by drunk men in Paschim Vihar; accused arrested after video goes viral

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons after a viral video was brought to the notice of senior police officers in which two men in a car were seen drinking and harassing a couple in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2020 13:26 IST
Delhi couple harassed
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Delhi couple harassed by drunk men in Paschim Vihar

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons after a viral video was brought to the notice of senior police officers in which two men in a car were seen drinking and harassing a couple in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The incident happened on Wednesday night, said police. "A video is viral on Twitter in which two persons are seen drinking in a car, misbehaving and threatening a couple on the outer ring road falling in Delhi's Paschim Vihar east area. The accused have been arrested and the car, which was used for obstructing the way of the complainant, seized," said a senior police officer.

The matter came to light when a man along with his wife were harassed by the two men. The man recorded the video and later posted the video on Twitter which went viral.

Delhi Police later traced the complainant and contacted him by phone and thereafter his statement was recorded.

"Subsequently, as per his complaint, a case under sections 341/509/506/34 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up," said the officer.

The two accused have been identified as Karan Chopra and Satpreet Singh, both residents of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

(With IANS inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X