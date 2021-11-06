Saturday, November 06, 2021
     
Delhi: Businessman robbed of Rs 2 crore cash, jewellery in Paschim Vihar

The accused robbed the house after threatening Harmeet Arora and tied her up along with her son in the house, police said.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2021 13:13 IST
Five people allegedly robbed cash of Rs 2 crore and jewellery from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, said the police. According to the police, a PCR call was made by complainant Harmeet Arora at around 6:00 pm at Paschim Vihar East on Tuesday about the robbery.

As per the police, five people were involved in the robbery including two maids who had conspired to the entire robbery plan with the help of three other male friends. 

The accused robbed the house after threatening Harmeet Arora (46) and tied her up along with her son in the house, stated the police.

Harmeet Kaur and her husband, who has a door fitting business in Mundka Industrial Area, had hired two maids- Mina and Hema Kumari- about a month-and-a-half ago. They were given accommodation on the ground floor of the house.

The maids were hired through Bishnu Kumar Pradhan, who has a placement agency at Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said.

At around 4:00 pm, an unknown person entered the house with the help of one of the two maids and he threatened Kaur with a screwdriver. In the meantime, two more people came inside, a police officer said.

The five people searched all the rooms in the house and fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore.

A case has been registered under Section 392 (punishment for robbery), Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Police Station Paschim Vihar East, said the police. The suspects are yet to be identified. An investigation into the matter is underway.

