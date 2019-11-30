Horrifying! Dalit woman found dead with burns, bruises in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in a private garden in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district. The woman, who lived in Aandi Siruvallur village near Walajabad, had gone to work on November 21 and did not come back home.

After which her family lodged a missing complaint at the Kancheepuram Taluk police station on November 23. The victim's body with bruises and burn marks was found dead at a private garden near her house on Wednesday.

Two days after the body was found, the police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the case. According to reports, Rajesh was allegedly in a relationship with the victim. “Since the investigation is in progress, we cannot exactly tell about other suspects in the case,” the officer told The News Minute.

The police is awaiting autopsy results of the woman to ascertain whether she had been raped before her death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in a relationship with Rajesh, hailing from a dominant caste group. Rajesh lived in the neighbouring village and had told the victim's father that he would drop her back home. However, she did not reach home that night.

“The day my daughter was found dead, my wife and I confronted Rajesh and initially he blamed my daughter for her own death. But a while later he said that my daughter died because of him and challenged me to do whatever I can,” the victim's father said in the complaint.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the IPC and Section 3 (r)(s)(v) and (a) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating.

