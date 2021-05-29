Image Source : PTI CBI arrests 4 officials in bribery case; over Rs 3 crore in cash, jewellery recovered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four officials, including one Divisional Manager, two managers of Food Corpration of India, in a bribery case involving Rs one lakh. Cash of Rs.3.0l crore (approx) and gold jewellery 387gms (approx) and 670 gms(approx) silver articles/jewellery has also been recovered.

According to the reports, the said cash amount was allegedly kept in different envelopes, some of the bundles marked/written with names of the parties, dates and amounts.

Some amount of cash was allegedly found in a heavy safety vault/chest which was concealed in the wooden almirah.

A diary was also found during the searches, which contained the detailed record of the cash amounts obtained such as date, name of party, amount, along with a note counting machine.

Meanwhile, a case has registered on a complaint against Manager (Accounts), FCI, Divisional Office, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000, for releasing the pending bills of the complainant's company.

All the accused will today be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, in Bhopal.

The arrested accused were identified as Hinonia, Divisional Manager, Arun Shrivastava, Manager (Accounts), Mohan Parate, Manager (Security) and Kishore Meena, Asstt. (Grade-I).