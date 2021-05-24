Sushil Kumar filmed video of murder to spread fear: Delhi Police

Sushil Kumar appearing in a court hearing via video conference

Arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar had filmed a video of the murder of fellow wrestler to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the capital. According to police, Sushil had asked his friend, identified as Prince, to film the crime.

The two-time Olympic medalist and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil was earlier arrested from Mundka on Sunday. The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category. He is also an employee of the Indian Railways, and is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium.