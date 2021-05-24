Monday, May 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Sushil Kumar filmed video of murder to spread fear: Delhi Police

Sushil Kumar filmed video of murder to spread fear: Delhi Police

"Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told court

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 24, 2021 11:46 IST
Sushil Kumar appearing in a court hearing via video

Sushil Kumar appearing in a court hearing via video conference 

Arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar had filmed a video of the murder of fellow wrestler to terrorise the wrestling circuit in the capital. According to police, Sushil had asked his friend, identified as Prince, to film the crime.

The two-time Olympic medalist and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil was earlier arrested from Mundka on Sunday. The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category. He is also an employee of the Indian Railways, and is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium.  

Watch: Alleged Whatsapp video of Sushil Kumar arrest by Delhi Police Special Cell goes viral 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X