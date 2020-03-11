Image Source : PTI 19-yr-old stabbed to death in Bengal, five detained

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured after they were stabbed by a group of persons in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Khudirabad village in Narendrapur police station area on Tuesday when the duo went there to meet a girl of the locality, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl's family suspected that she had relations with the two persons and had conspired to kill them, he said. The duo was taken to a hospital in Kolkata, where one of them succumbed to his injuries while the condition of the other is stable, the officer said.

Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident and a case has been started, he added.

ALSO READ: Official thrashed as prisoners turn violent in West Bengal

ALSO READ: Four ZUF militants arrested in West Bengal's Howrah