Noida: Man charred to death inside burning Fortuner car in Dadri, two friends detained

In an unfortunate incident, a man was charred to death inside a Fortuner car on Tuesday night, the police said. The incident was reported from Nagla Nainsukh village under the Dadri Police Station area. The car was parked inside the forest some 100 metres from the road. After seeing the blaze, the locals tried to rescue the deceased. The police suspect it to be a murder and have started an investigation.

The Forensics team along with heavy police force reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. According to his family, he had left with his two friends. The family also told the police that there was some jewellery-related issue for which he had gone out.

The Greater Noida Police have been taken into custody. Providing details of the case, ADCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said, "Last night, under the Dadri Police station area, a burnt Fortuner car was spotted. The police officials reached the spot and the forensic team was also called. A burnt body was found inside the car which has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad. The family of the deceased informed that he had left with two of his friends and there was some issue regarding jewellery. Both of the friends have been taken into custody. A complaint has been registered and further investigation is underway."

(Reported by: Rahul, Sanjay Parashar)