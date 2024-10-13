Tripura: Woman, mother hacked to death for durga puja post on social media, estranged husband arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a man, who had been separated from his wife for over a year, allegedly hacked her and his mother-in-law to death in West Tripura district over a social media post. Police on Sunday said the accused was not living with his wife.

Police arrested the 51-year-old accused and launched an investigation into the matter.

They added, "The man, a poultry farmer of Madhupur in Sepahijala district, has been living with his two sons at Madhupur, while his wife, who filed a divorce case against him, was staying with her mother at Netajinagar in West Tripura district for one-and-a-half years,"

On Sunday, his wife had uploaded photographs with two male friends during Durga Puja festivities on social media, the police said, seeing the photographs, the husband got enraged and hatched a plot to eliminate her.

“When the mother and daughter duo was returning home, the acused attacked both of them with a sharp object. They died on the spot,” SP, West Tripura, Kiran Kumar K told reporters.

A police team reached the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The accused was arrested within an hour, the SP said.

An investigation is underway and he will be produced before a local court, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

