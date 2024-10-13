Baba Siddique murder case: Who are all three accused? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused of Baba Siddique's murder

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday. The police arrested two of the assailants soon after the sensational murder, while one was on the run. According to the sources, police launched a massive search operation led by 15 teams in three states. The NCP leader was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East. The Mumbai Police arrested two of the assailants last night. Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

Police suspect Baba Siddique's murder was pre-planned

While two of the alleged assailants have been arrested, another accused is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

Here are details of accused:

Gurmail Baljit Singh: The 23-year-old accused is a resident of Haryana's Kaithal Narad village. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police soon after the murder of NCP leader. Singh was out on bail. He was in Kaithal jail in a murder case in 2022. He came in contact with the Lawrence gang in the jail. After getting bail, he went to Mumbai.

Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap: The 19-year-old accused is a native of Uttar Pradesh. Kashyap was also arrested last night.

The 19-year-old accused is a native of Uttar Pradesh. Kashyap was also arrested last night. Shiv Kumar alias Shiv Gautam: Shiv, who is in his early twenties, is on the run. According to the sources, the absconding accused led the assassination of NCP leader in Mumbai. He used to work for a scrap dealer in Pune. The person who gave them the contract had arranged the meeting of Gurmail with Shiva and Dharamraj.

Fourth accused: The police sources have yet not ascertain the name of the fourth accused. He reportedly gave the contract to kill Siddique.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the three accused under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including for murder, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the sources said.

After the incident, a forensic team visited the crime spot and collected samples and police were checking CCTV footage of the nearby spots to get more information about the attack, the official said.

The shooters opened four to five rounds of fire from a 9.9 MM pistol which was recovered by police, they added. Multiple teams have been set up by the Mumbai police for a probe into the case.

Delhi Police Special Cell to assist in Baba Siddique murder probe

A team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is set to be dispatched to Mumbai to assist in the investigation of the murder of NCP leader.

"A team comprising four to five members from the Special Cell will go to Mumbai to investigate and assist the Mumbai Police. The team will look into the gangster angle," said the source.

(With agencies inputs)

