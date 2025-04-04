Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative Aditya Jain arrested in Dubai by Rajasthan Police's AGTF Aditya Jain alias Tony, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, was arrested in Dubai by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) with the help of an Interpol Red Notice. Jain, accused of handling extortion rackets from abroad, will soon be extradited to India.

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested Aditya Jain, alias Tony, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, from Dubai. Jain was reportedly managing extortion calls and other operations for the gang while staying abroad. Authorities say Aditya Jain acted as a "control room" for the gang, facilitating threat calls and extortion demands. He was wanted in multiple cases related to extortion, firing, and organized crime in Rajasthan and other states.

Interpol red notice and UAE Police action

The AGTF, led by DIG Yogesh Yadav and ASP Narottam Verma, had obtained an Interpol Red Notice against Jain, facilitating his detention by UAE authorities. Following this, Rajasthan Police coordinated with the CBI and Interpol to ensure his extradition.

Rajasthan Police team sent to Dubai

On receiving a request from UAE authorities, a police team, supervised by ASP Siddhant Sharma, was dispatched to Dubai for Jain’s custody. The team included:

CI Ravindra Pratap

CI Sunil Jangid

SI Kamlesh

HC Ramesh

FC Sunny

Major blow to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Jain's arrest marks a significant breakthrough in Rajasthan Police’s crackdown on organized crime, particularly targeting the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara network. The police are now preparing to bring Jain back to India for further interrogation and legal proceedings.