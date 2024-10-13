Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Baba Siddique Murder LIVE Updates: Third shooter identified, raids by 15 teams of Mumbai Police in 3 states on
Live now

Baba Siddique Murder LIVE Updates: Third shooter identified, raids by 15 teams of Mumbai Police in 3 states on

Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: Baba Siddique (66), Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital where succumbed to the bullets injuries.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Updated on: October 13, 2024 11:30 IST
Police probe is underway in the sensational murder case
Image Source : INDAI TV Police probe is underway in the sensational murder case

Baba Siddique Murder Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday. The police arrested two of the assailants soon after the sensational murder.  The shocking incident prompted the Opposition to question the law and order situation in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held next month. According to the sources, the primary investigation hinted at the involvement of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Live updates :Baba Siddique Murder

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 13, 2024 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    'Complete collapse of law and order': Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha targeted the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra after the murder of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. "The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail," Gandhi said in an X post.

     

  • Oct 13, 2024 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Shooters claim to be from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, say sources

    Two persons were arrested immediately after the incident. According to sources, the shooters have claimed association with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang during the interrogation. Earlier, senior Maharashtra politician and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. 

  • Oct 13, 2024 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Baba Siddique was attacked when he was sitting in a Range Rover car

    Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead when he was sitting in a Range Rover car. The visual showed bullets pierced the window of the car. Earlier, it was reported that he was sitting in a Mahindra XUV700. Now, the sources clarified that the car was a Range Rover.

  • Oct 13, 2024 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Baba Siddique was MLA from Bandra (West) seat

    Baba Siddique had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars.

  • Oct 13, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique shot dead

    Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP - Ajit Pawar) and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday. He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement