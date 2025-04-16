Turn Mumbai's Raj Bhavan into Shivaji Maharaj's memorial and shift Governor elsewhere: Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the 'Hindutva' party is a fake narrative.

Nashik:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (April 16) told the Maharashtra government to shift the governor to some other place. Speaking at his party's public gathering in Maharashtra's Nashik, Uddhav suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state should turn the 'Raj Bhavan' premises in Mumbai into a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while shifting the Governor, CP Radhakrishnan.

Uddhav also asserted that he has not abandoned the Hindutva ideology, but his former ally BJP's mouldering 'Hindutva' was not acceptable to him. "I have parted ways with the BJP, but I won't abandon Hindutva even if I die," Uddhav Thackeray added.

Without the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP would not have reached a stage where it could build a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, said Thackeray who parted ways with the saffron party in the year 2019. The BJP spread the fake narrative that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has ditched Hindutva, he said, adding that Muslims backed his party only because, as chief minister, he treated everyone equally.

"Mumbai is being looted and everything is being taken to Gujarat, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at a party event in Nashik today.