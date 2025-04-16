Khichdi 3 film confirmed: Know what producer JD Majethia said about its release date The Khichdi team recently made a comeback in Farah Khan's anniversary special episode on YouTube. The producer JD Majethia revealed about filming the third part of the comedy franchise Khichdi. Read on to know the details.

The iconic comedy TV show Khichdi recently made a reunion in a special video collaboration with Bollywood choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan. The cast members reunited to prepare a special khichdi dish for Farah Khan's YouTube channel. The episode witnessed the cast in their quirky way, making fans happy with their classic chemistry. Ace director and choreographer, Farah Khan recently invited the cast members of Khichdi to shoot for her anniversary special episode on YouTube. The Khichdi team shared memories of the show’s journey - from the hit TV series to its two popular movie adaptations. During this reunion, Jamnadas Majethia, the producer of the show surprised everyone with a special announcement. Read further to know the details.

Khichdi 3 release date

During the conversation, JD Majethia, the producer of the hit TV show revealed that they are planning for the third instalment of Khichdi. Talking about the release date, the producer said that Khichdi 3 will hit the silver screens in 2027.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Re-release of Khichdi: The Movie

Not only this, the producer JD Majethia who also plays the role of Himanshu in Khichdi, also announced that they are planning to re-release the first part of the Khichdi franchise i.e. Khichdi: The Movie on May 4, 2025, coinciding World Laugher Day. It is significant to note that the third instalment of the Khichdi film series will hit the big screens 25 years after its TV premiere. For the unversed, the TV show was first aired in 2002 on Zee TV.

Khichdi's cast

The star cast of the most-loved television series, Khichdi, which later turned into the Khichdi film franchise includes Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh aka Babuji, Rajeev Mehta as Praful Parekh, Supriya Pathak as Hansa Pathak, Vandana Pathak as Jayshree Parekh, Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu Seth and Richa Bhadra as Chakki Parekh and many others.

